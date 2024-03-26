Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$693.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4300477 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.15.

Get Our Latest Report on RSI

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.