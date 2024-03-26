Roivant Sciences’ (ROIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROIV. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. Analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

