Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $19.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFS. TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares in the company, valued at $169,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $15,922,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,953,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,833,000 after buying an additional 466,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 298,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

