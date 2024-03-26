Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.65. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 15,792 shares traded.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

