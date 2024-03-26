Safe & Green (SGBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Safe & Green Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ SGBX opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe & Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States.The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

