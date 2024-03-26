Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safehold

Safehold Price Performance

SAFE stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. Safehold has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.