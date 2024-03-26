Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.