Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,354 Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Shares of IDR stock opened at €8.60 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 million, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.67. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of €9.05 ($9.84).

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

