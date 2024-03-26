Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $201.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

