Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 537 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 422.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,420,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,624,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,409,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

