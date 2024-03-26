Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $101,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.