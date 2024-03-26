Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

