Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $63,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.