Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $50,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

