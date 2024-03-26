Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $93.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

