Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 357,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after buying an additional 1,293,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.