Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.