Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,799 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,799 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

RCM opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

