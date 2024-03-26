Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200-day moving average is $129.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $233.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

