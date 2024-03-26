Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5,203.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 251,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

