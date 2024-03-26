Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.60% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a market cap of $996.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

