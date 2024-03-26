Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock worth $769,490. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 62.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $10,664,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 291,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.