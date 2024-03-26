Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Myecfo LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

