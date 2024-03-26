Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Myecfo LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Myecfo LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

