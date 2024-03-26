Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Holdings Reduced by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

