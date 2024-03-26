Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Myecfo LLC’s Largest Position

Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 25.3% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $40,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

