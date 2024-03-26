Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Rene Amirault Sells 731,807 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.09.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

SES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

