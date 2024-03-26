Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo Sells 12,107 Shares of Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$137,356.34.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.34 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.09.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.19.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

