Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.19.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE SES opened at C$11.34 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.09.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In the last three months, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.