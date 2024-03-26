ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $50,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $774.74 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.01 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $767.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.11. The company has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

