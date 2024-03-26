SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,889 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after buying an additional 184,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

