SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

