SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 575.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

