SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,121 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

