SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,478 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LII. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.58.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $489.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $501.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. Analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

