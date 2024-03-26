SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 100,747 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,747 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,647,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after buying an additional 412,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

