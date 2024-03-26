Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

