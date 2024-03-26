Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 871.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.