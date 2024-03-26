Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Sirius Petroleum Stock Up ∞

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.71 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40.

About Sirius Petroleum

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

