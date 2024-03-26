SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
