Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 33,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 35,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKIL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skillsoft from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

