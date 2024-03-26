SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

THTA stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.