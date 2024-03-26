Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Financial Review

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43% Qifu Technology 26.29% 20.44% 9.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Soluna and Qifu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Qifu Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $24.73, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Qifu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qifu Technology is more favorable than Soluna.

This table compares Soluna and Qifu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $28.55 million 0.15 -$98.71 million N/A N/A Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 1.30 $603.58 million $3.66 5.03

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

