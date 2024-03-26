Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 2.7 %

SOHO stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

