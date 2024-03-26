SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 price target (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOUN

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $142,633.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 410,714 shares of company stock worth $2,598,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 676,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669,606 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.