Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,948,000 after buying an additional 2,930,002 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after buying an additional 1,901,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

