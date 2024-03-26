SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

