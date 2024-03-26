Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.07

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.07 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 229 ($2.89). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.84), with a volume of 33,385 shares changing hands.

Spectra Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 205.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

About Spectra Systems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.