Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYRE. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.85. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.80). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

