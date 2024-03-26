Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $23,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,570.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sara Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $23,465.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $23,445.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

